Rudy Covarrubias
PORT O’CONNOR — Rudy Covarrubias, 82, of Port O’Connor passed away peacefully August 30, 2023. He was born July 28, 1941 in Rockport to Alfredo and Santos Soto Covarrubias. Rudy worked as a commercial shrimper for over 60 years and owned several successful businesses. He was hard working, dependable and never met a stranger. He had friends near and far and never missed an opportunity to help those in need.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ninfa Convarrubias; daughters, Kathy Hoskins (Chuck) and Teresa Gonzales (Rodney); sisters, Irene Sorrow, Sherry Ureste, Claudine Covarrubias, Ludine Boyd; brother, Adolf Covarrubias; grandchildren, Sarah McCall (John), Bianca Gonzales, Tori Hoskins, Gabby Gonzales; and great-grandchildren, Riley McCall, John McCall II, and Parker McCall.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Hilda Covarrubias; and brother, Alfredo (Cookie) Covarrubias.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 1, 2023 from 1-2 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Port O’Connor Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Trevor Benavides, Adolfo Covarrubias Jr, Cris Martinez, John McCall, Javier Motez, Ray Ramirez and Larry Weaver.
Honorary Pallbearers are Rodney Gonzales and Chuck Hoskins.
The family would also like thank their care team from Hospice of South Texas; Lynn Rhoades, Kathleen Card, Tekiesha Redland, Dr. Ty Meyer, and Pastor Larry Green who went above and beyond and possess a true calling for hospice.
We would also like to thank his caregivers who have become part of our family Norma, Linda and Stephanie.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.