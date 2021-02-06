Russell Earl McGehee
YOAKUM — “REM” Russell Earl McGehee, Jr., 46, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
He was born January 19, 1975 in Tawau Sabah East Malaysia to Russell McGehee and Danna Morrow McGehee.
He was an entrepreneur, a professional custom car detailer, welder, E.M.T. and fireman. His hobbies included coaching, horse training, and playing golf. He loved kids and animals and his two sons above all. The legacy he leaves behind in his two boys is his generous heart, his love for people and his sense of humor.
Survivors: mother, Danna Brandt; father, Russell McGehee (Cathy); sons, Rylan Evan McGehee and Ryder Cade McGehee; mother of his children, Roxanne Finch; sisters, Dawna Lee (Leonard) and Bethany Smithey (Brad); brother, Dustin McGehee (Amy); companion, Amber Scott.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Louis Roberson officiating. Burial Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Craig McGehee, Carl Lee McGehee, Layne McGehee, Shawn Woodson, Scott Taylor, Shawn Didear, Kory Didear, Shane Wilke and Russell Autry. Honorary pallbearer: Humberto “Q” Quintero.
In lieu of memorial contributions REM would ask you to register as an organ donor.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: National Guard was treated shamefully in Washington D.C. (7)
- Website works, phone system crashes during Victoria County vaccine signup (5)
- Here we go again (5)
- Hundreds of marchers gather in downtown Victoria for anti-abortion event (4)
- Letter: Getting registered for COVID-19 vaccine is frustrating process (4)
- Victoria school board moves forward with bond, to vote on Feb. 9 (3)
- Victoria moves forward with youth hunting program in Riverside Park (3)
- Letter: Do not be afraid to voice your beliefs (3)
- Letter: Water Street is not safe for pedestrians (3)
- Man in car rams into 2 vehicles on road, at gas station (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.