Russell Gerard Hessler
VICTORIA — Russell Gerard Hessler, 56, found peace with the Lord on April 15, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his father Emil “Al” Hessler and son Michael Hessler. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Billie Hessler; children, Erin (Daniel) Elliff, Ryan (Kaitlyn) Hessler, Kori (Brantley) Bordovsky, Amy (Logan Dodd) Hessler, and Emma Hessler; grandchildren, Knox Elliff, Whitt Elliff, and Kirby Bordovsky; mother, Patricia Hessler; siblings Jennifer Hessler, Charlotte (Doye) Bethke, and Christopher Hessler; and all his nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center, Victoria, TX from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, April 21, 2022 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Industrial Athletic Booster Club [PO Box 497, Inez, TX 77968] or The Emmaus Center, in an effort to bring an end to the mental health crisis.
To share a memory or a message of condolences visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.