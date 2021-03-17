RUSSELL HUGHES THOMAS

Russell was born May 5th, 1965 in Victoria, TX. to John Robert Thomas and Carol Thomas. Russell was a musician who wrote songs, played guitar and other instruments and sang and performed his own songs. He loved music.
He is survived by his mother Carol Knighton, brother John R. Thomas and sister Genny Thomas.
Russell had two children as well as two grandchildren, his daughter Brittany Sandlin, mother to Cambria and Andrew and his son Paul Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Robert Thomas.
He is at peace now in the arms of Jesus, our Savior.
