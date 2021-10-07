Russell Janecka
VICTORIA — Services have been set for Russell Janecka, who went to rest on September 30, 2021. Visitation will take place Friday, October 8th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria, followed by a Rosary and Celebration of Life beginning at 7:00 pm.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 9th at 2:00 pm, also at Holy Family, followed by a reception at the church Activity Center. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery and will take place at a later time.
Russell’s family wishes to express gratitude for all the prayers and thoughtful condolences sent their way during their time of loss.

