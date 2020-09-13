Russell Monk
YOAKUM — Russell Thomas Monk, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the age of 57.
Russell was born on January 31, 1963 and grew up in Yoakum, Texas. He graduated from Yoakum High School in 1982 and furthered his education at Durham Nixon-Clay Business College with a certification in electronics. He loved all moving parts especially those related to automobiles, motorcycles and electronics. Russell never met a stranger and always carried a smile for his family and friends. He took great pride in repairing small appliances and was a valued employee at Monk’s A/C for over 20 years.
Russell is survived by his son, Taylor Monk (Erin) and daughter, Tatum Monk Crawford (John). He also leaves behind his father, Donald R. Monk, sister, Donna Brown (Jeff), brother, Allan Monk (Juliet), sister, Sharron Steffek (Ronnie), granddaughters, Mariah, Trinity, and Khloe, grandson, Bentley, and 5 nieces and 2 nephews.
He is also survived by members of his biological family: mother, Kathlene Kassel, sister, Kim Churchwell (Richard), Charlotte George-Davis, Tricia George-Malone, and Kristi George-Brannam.
Russell was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce H. Monk, biological father, Clinton George, and biological sister, Sherri Fuggett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, 1026 E. Gonzales St, Yoakum, Texas 77995 or to donor’s choice.
Visitation will be held from 12:00–1:30 p.m. with memorial services following on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Yoakum with Rev. Warren Hornung officiating. Face masks requested.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.