Gardner, Russell

RUSSELL W. GARDNER CUERO - Russell W. Gardner, 60, of Cuero passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born October 27, 1959 in Andrews, Texas to Jim and Rudean Gardner. He married Tabeth Van Beveren in March of 2003. Russell was a loving husband and wonderful father. He worked for the State of Texas as a Financial Analyst. He is survived by his loving wife, Tabeth; daughter, Sara Hickey of Kingsland; son, Bryan Gardner of San Marcos; stepson, Cameron (Katharine) Ruschhaupt of Dallas; sister, Linda Smallwood of Burnet and grandchildren, Nick Hickey and Ayden Regnier. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Rudean Gardner. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019, 4 PM at Freund Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to begin at 5 PM with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Although Russell never served in the military, he fully supported our troops and veterans. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Russell's name to Operation Homefront - 1355 Central Parkway S, Ste. 100 San Antonio, TX 78232. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.