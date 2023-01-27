Ruth Ann Barnard
VICTORIA — Our mother, Ruth Barnard tragically left us on January 17, 2023, at the age of 83. She leaves behind 5 children, Michael Richter, Kathleen Richter, Timothy Richter, Susan Pelkey, James Richter,17 Grandchildren, and 35 Great Grandchildren. Ruth also leaves behind her siblings Kay, Mary, and Bobby Cunningham. She is preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Joseph Cunningham and brother John Cunningham. Ruth’s hobbies were puzzle, puzzle books, and crocheting. Ruth was a member of First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers please make donation to First Presbyterian Church.
Memorial services will be held on February the 25th at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church.
