Ruth Appelt Gilchrist
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Ruth Appelt Gilchrist on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 10:00 am at St Francis Xavier Cathedral, Alexandria, Louisiana, with Rev. James Ferguson celebrating and Rev. Chad Partain co-celebrating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Homefrom 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The Holy Rosary will be recited by Deacon Luke White at 6:30pm in the Kramer Chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Ruth Gilchrist, age 83, died at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans on April 29, 2022, after suffering a severe stroke. She was born and raised in a small town in south central Texas. She was the second generation in her family to be born in America. Her grandparents came to America from Germany and Austria. Ruth was born to August and Elsie Appelt in Hallettsville, Texas on November 28, 1938.
After working in Victoria, Texas, she met and married her late husband James Anthony Gilchrist and settled in Alexandria, Louisiana, his hometown.
Ruth received her bachelor’s degree in business and management from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. She was a founding member for startup in 1969 for the paper mill in Pineville, Louisiana, which was later purchased by International Paper. She retired from International Paper as manager of communications and management development.
During her 30 years at International Paper, she served on many boards in Central Louisiana, including the United Way, Friendship House Adult Day Care, Red Cross, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. She served on Mayor Randolph’s Committee for Recreation in her capacity as Tennis League Coordinator for the United States Tennis Association. She was a member of St Francis Xavier Cathedral, the Pineville Rotary Club, and the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce where she served on the Partners in Education Committee and the Legislative Committee. She was active in the Central Louisiana Press Club serving as treasurer and president. She was also a member of the Public Relations Association of Louisiana. She served on the engineering advisory board of Southern University and was the company’s recruiter at the University of Texas in Austin.
She was an avid tennis player and state of Texas high school champion. Ruth enjoyed many years of recreational league tennis until her health and complications from diabetes limited her activities forcing her to stop playing at the age of 78. She served on the Board of Directors of the Alexandria Aquatic and Racquet Club and later worked part time at the tennis courts to continue being involved in the sport.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 27 years, James Gilchrist, her parents, and two brothers, Carl and Franklin.
Survivors include her son, Scott Gerald Gilchrist, and his wife Jennifer; her daughter Jamie Gilchrist Bratton, and six grandchildren: Sean James Sumlin, James Garrett Gilchrist, Ashton Claire Sumlin, Caitlin Pearce Perkins (Grant), Camille Blythe Pearce, and Cullen David Pearce (Shelby).
Pallbearers honored to serve are Scott Gilchrist, Sean Sumlin, Garrett Gilchrist, Claire Sumlin, Cullen Pearce and Mike Peterman.
Memorials may be made to Building Fund, St Francis Xavier Cathedral, 626 Fourth Street, Alexandria, Louisiana, 71301 or Alexandria Aquatic and Racquet Club, 2001 Brentwood Avenue, Alexandria Louisiana, 71301.
