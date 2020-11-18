RUTH K. “BABY” DENMAN
GONZALES - Ruth K. “Baby” Denman, 100, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born March 24, 1920 in Gonzales to F.D. Kokernot, Sr. and Ruth Spooner Kokernot. She graduated from Gonzales High School with the Class of 1938 and attended Chevy Chase College and University of Texas and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
Baby married Dr. W.B. Denman, DDS on June 26, 1941 in Gonzales. She had been a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Methodist Church Women’s Circle, Daughters of the Republic of Texas where she had received a 50-year membership pin, Gonzales Ladies Bridge Club, had assisted as a Cub Scout Den Mother and had penned recipes for the First United Methodist Church Cook Book.
Baby Denman was an exceptional woman. She was an inherently graceful lady who cared deeply for all people and possessed a warm welcoming smile that drew folks close to her. Many acquaintances naturally aspired to be better men and women not only to please her but to be more like her. Baby deeply loved her family. She treasured birthdays and holidays where she could gather her family together and rejoice in celebrating her love for each and everyone of them. She had a particularly deep fascination with birds, especially red birds as she would decorate her Christmas tree with red birds to help in celebration of the season. Baby Denman was a devoted and loving caregiver to her mother, husband and loved ones. She tirelessly cared for all their needs as if it were her reward in life to care for others. Baby did not live her life seeking celebrity or treasure, she lived to love and make the world a little better with her gentle manner, warm smile and love.
Ruth K. “Baby” Denman is survived by her adoring family, son and daughter-in-law, Bryan S. and Ellen Denman of Gonzales, grandsons, William Chad Denman and his wife Shari of Austin, Morgan Lee Denman and Jessa Petrinsky of Conroe, great-grandchildren, Julia Ruth Denman and Ross Denman and nieces, Joy Kokernot and Gay Ratliff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Parents, son, David Brent Denman, sister, Mary Hulda Hall and brother, F.D. Kokernot, Jr.
Private family services will be held at a later date. With deep love and gratitude, the family appreciates the outpouring of love and prayers of support and requests memorials be made to the Gonzales First United Methodist Church. Friends may sign and leave their condolences on her guestbook by visiting www.seydlerhillfuenralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, 906 St. Paul Street, Gonzales, Texas 78629.
