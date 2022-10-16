Ruth Eva Bone
VICTORIA — Ruth Eva Geyer Bone, 95, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Victoria, Texas. Ruth was born on Thursday, January 27, 1927, in Royal Oak, Michigan, to Delbert Charles Geyer and Lettie Russell Geyer. She spent her childhood in Wixom, Michigan. She graduated from Walled Lake High School, Walled Lake, Michigan, in 1944 and from Highland Park General Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit, Michigan in 1947.
In exchange for financial aide in nursing school, Ruth signed an agreement to serve in military medical facilities upon her graduation from nursing school if WWII was still in progress. During nursing school she worked at Ford Motor Company as a screw machine operator to supplement her income. After graduating from nursing school, even though the war was over, Ruth and two fellow nurses went to Hawaii as civilians. She worked in Queens Hospital, Honolulu, Oahu, Territory of Hawaii for 14 months. While there she met and married Miller “Jack” Haines Bone of Gatesville, Texas. They married in Hawaii on Monday, June 27, 1949, and were married for 69 years.
Through the years. Ruth served at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, Texas, at Coryell County Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, Texas as Director of Nurses, and at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, Texas as supervisor of the Staff Medicine Floor for 5 years. In 1961, her family moved to Ganado where she rose to the position of Director of Nursing at Ganado Mauritz Memorial Jackson County Hospital.
Beginning in 1974, Ruth and Jack lived in several overseas countries with his job: Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, England, Scotland, Peru, and Indonesia. They also lived in several locations in the U.S., settling in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Ruth and Jack returned to the Ganado area in 1993 when he retired from Mobil Oil. They settled in Victoria where Ruth was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was also active in the church quilting circle and continued to love to travel. She especially enjoyed trips returning to Michigan.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bone, son, Michael John Bone, her parents, and two sisters; Margaret Geyer Randolph, and Audrey Geyer Ortwine.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Kramer, son-in-law, Lynn Kramer, granddaughters Lisa Kramer Kuhlman (Curtis), Amy Kramer Hurt (Brad), and four great-grandchildren: Emily Kuhlman, Ashley Kuhlman, Jack Hurt, and Morgan Hurt. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Robert D. Thomas, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with Visitation from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00 am with the retired, Reverend Carl Westbrook officiating. Interment will follow at Ganado City Cemetery.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third Street, Ganado, Texas, 77957, 361-771-2120.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die in head on collision near Yoakum, one in stable but critical condition
- Blotter: 2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
- New food bank location in Victoria has more space, resources
- Victoria woman arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a minor in her car
- Marriage licensesy
- Katherine Compton:
- Yoakum man dies in early morning crash near Wharton
- West bounces back with ease against Corpus Christi Ray
- Edna routs county rival Industial
- Authorities apprehend, ID fatal Victoria shooting suspects
Commented
- Bevis Michael Warner (2)
- Andrew Thomas (1)
- Ruth Eva Bone (1)
Online Poll
Have you studied a form of martial arts?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.