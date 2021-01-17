Ruth Fay “Taylor” Gray
POINT COMFORT — Ruth Fay “Taylor” Gray, 78 of Point Comfort, Texas passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. She was born December 15, 1942 to William Earl Taylor and Cora Louise “Yaws” Taylor. She spent her life in service to others. She loved her jobs with children, helping those less fortunate, serving as a janitor for Comfort Community Church, and honoring her Lord through service at her church and throughout the community. She was an amazing leader for her family and unconditionally loved her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She married the love her life, Walter “Buddy” Gray, on October 26, 1956 and celebrated 50 wonderful years together. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and father Willie and Cora Taylor, husband, Walter T “Buddy” Gray, siblings: Elizabeth Graham, Billy Taylor, Robert Taylor, Michael Taylor, Evelyn Bates, Ernest Taylor and Willie Taylor.
She is survived by children Noble E Gray (Tiana), Verna “Gray” Brunner (Michael) and George A. Gray (Shelley), grandchildren Ross B. Brunner (Kelsey), Roni K. “Gray” Billings (Wade), Luke T. Gray (Jenna), David “Reid” Brunner (Lauren), and Lena Lures as well as ten great grandchildren, and one brother, Stanley Taylor.
Visitation will be held on January 20th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Point Comfort United Methodist Church.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Thursday, January 21st at 10:30 am at the Brush Community Center in Point Comfort. Memorials may be made to: Calhoun County Community Ministries/Food Pantry at 331 Alcoa Dr. Port Lavaca or Calhoun County Humane Society at 106 Haley Lane Port Lavaca.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
