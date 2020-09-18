Ruth Katherine Brandt
YORKTOWN — Ruth Brandt, 86, of Yorktown passed away Wed. Sept. 16, 2020. She was born March 26, 1934 in Yorktown to the late Willie and Adeline Machost Schaller. She graduated salutatorian of Yorktown High School Class of 1952. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and enjoyed attending circle meetings. She loved her family, was a talented seamstress, had a green thumb and was a wonderful cook. She also enjoyed her Bunco club gatherings with her friends. She worked with Southwestern Bell for many years.
She is survived by her daughter Beth (Gil) Riedesel, sister Joan (Tony) Heger, granddaughters Robyn (Roger) Smith and Erin (Adam) Schroeder. She is also survived by six grandsons Barrett Smith, Hunter Smith, Isaac Schroeder, Elliot Schroeder, Alexander Schroeder and Ezekiel Schroeder and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold Brandt.
Due to the covid health situation the family will have a private graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Gill Riedesel, Roger Smith, Adam Schroeder, Jace Tibbs, Shane Kulik and Herbert Naranjo. Honorary pallbearers will be her great grandsons.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown EMS or Yorktown Fire Department.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Service to your country should be honored (10)
- Letter: Air Force veteran is neither a "sucker" nor "loser" (8)
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (30)
- 2 VISD staff members, 3 students test positive for COVID-19 during first week of in-person classes (4)
- Letter: Upcoming national election will determine our future (4)
- Guest column: What the world looks like in 2024, under President Trump (4)
- Girl, 3, killed after Victoria County highway crash, mother and son ejected from vehicle (3)
- Letter: Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to voter fraud and rejection (3)
- Victoria commissioners approve new county purchasing policy with divided vote (3)
- The Art of Denial (3)
Online Poll
Are mosquitoes bad at your home?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.