There will be Graveside Service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 for Laverne Robinson, Beginning at 10:am at Red Bluff Cemetery with Sherrille Mercer officiating. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957 361-782-2152.
