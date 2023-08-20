Ruth May Roell
VICTORIA — Ruth May Roell, 102, of Victoria passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023 with her devoted daughter by her side. She was born June 22, 1921 in Doniphan County, Kansas to John and Lorene Arnold Euler.
Ruth along with her husband, Henry Roell, owned and operated Roell Studio Photography on Main Street in downtown Victoria for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Hirschhauser Pilsner and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Shaye Hirschhauser (Emily), Brittney Aycock (Ben), Trevor Hirschhauser and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Roell was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; son, Craig Henry Roell and brothers, Joseph, Chester, Kennard, Lewis and Lawrence Euler.
Visitation will be held 1-2 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with the funeral service to begin at 2 pm with Pastor Kim Simmons officiating. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday at Memory Gardens.
Special thank you and appreciation to all of her caregivers and staff at Twin Pines North.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, TX 77901.
To share a fond memory or words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

