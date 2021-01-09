RUTH NELSON MALLORY
SPICEWOOD — Ruth Eileen Nelson Mallory was born on September 13, 1944 in Corsicana, Texas to P.M. and Bernice Nelson. She grew up in several small towns including Rowena, Colorado City, and Dimmit but eventually landed in Victoria Texas at the urging of John and Ruth Nelson. She attended Crain Junior High School and graduated from Victoria High School in 1962. She and her family were members of Central Church of Christ, where she was baptized as a youngster. After high school, she moved to Houston to attend college and then began her career in mortgage banking at Couch Mortgage. She married Dave Mallory and they moved to Spicewood, just outside of Austin, where she was employed by Tilson Homes until she retired in 2010. The couple lived on a houseboat until it sprung a leak which forced a move to a home on dry land in Briar Cliff. She remained in that home after a divorce in 2004, made lifelong friends and enjoyed traveling with her mom, sisters, and friends. She was a pro at word games, crossword puzzles, and hated to miss an episode of Jeopardy. She left this life January 6, 2021 to join her father, P. M., her brother and best friend T. J. and her nephew, Clay Stafford, who all preceded her in death. Survivors include her mother, Bernice Nelson of Victoria, her sisters, Ann Taft and husband Tom of Friendswood, and Ginny Stafford and husband Johnny of Victoria, nieces Pam Nelson and Carla Nolen (Kyle), nephews Toby Taft and Bradley Stafford, and her best buddy Major. Memorials in her name can be made to the Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metropolis Dr, Austin, TX 78744. Because of current conditions, the family will have a private service. A Briarcliff neighborhood celebration will be scheduled in the spring when the bluebonnets are blooming, and her ashes will then be scattered in Lake Travis.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (15)
- Letter: Building herd immunity was hindered at beginning of pandemic (5)
- Letter: Let us unite behind our president on Jan. 20 (5)
- One injured during altercation at Victoria bar, officer fires weapon (3)
- Victoria council to discuss how to spend child safety fee (3)
- Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress (3)
- Bars to close; restaurants to reduce capacity under state order (1)
- Texas bill aims to stop churches from being shut down during disasters (1)
- 'A pinch and then it's over': Refugio hospital vaccinates 150 in first large-scale vaccine clinic (1)
- Bread Crumbs: A call to repent (1)
Online Poll
Are you worried about the new virus variant?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.