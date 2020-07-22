RUTH THELLA ROSS VICTORIA - Ruth Thella Ross, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 16, 2020. Ruth was born February 25, 1929 in Mission Valley to the late Josie Lee Mathis McNary and Alfred Lee Williams. Ruth was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church and a woman of strong Christian faith. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Birdie Loriene Ross of Victoria; sons, Bobby Ross Sr. (Alice), Leo Ross Sr. (Jo Ann), Alfred Ross all of Victoria, Preston Ross Sr. (Kim) of Anamosa, IA; sisters, Doris Walker and Gladys Williams. She also leaves behind 26 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie Ross Sr.; daughters, Deborah Kaye Ross-Torrey, Barbara Ruth Ross Littles; son, Leslie Ross Jr.; grandson, Bobby Ross Jr.; great-grandson, Garrett Neal Ross; 7 brothers and 2 sisters. A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Fred Hobbs Officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
