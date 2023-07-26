Ruth Schwabe Leissner
BAY CITY — Ruth May Schwabe Leissner of Bay City, Texas passed away on July 21, 2023 at the age of 99. She was born July 12, 1924 in Hochheim, Texas to Emil and Eva McGehee Schwabe.
Ruth graduated from Yoakum HS in 1940, Victoria Junior College in 1942, and received her BBA from Texas A&I in 1946. She began her teaching career at 18 years old, while pursuing her college degree in the summers, Her first year teaching was at the O’Connor Ranch (a one room school house) in Refugio County. Other area schools she taught at were Vanderbilt HS, Van Vleck HS, Jeff Davis Elementary and Pierce Elementary in Bay City. While teaching at Vanderbilt HS one of her students, Jake Leissner, set her up with his brother, Vernon Leissner. After a brief courtship, they married and moved to Bay City in August 1946. She taught several generations of families and always cherished many life-long friendships of former students. She retired after 26 years.
She was an active member if the Bay City Presbyterian Church and a Life Member of Presbyterian Women, Teacher Retirement Association and recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award of Lions Club International. In retirement, Ruth compiled photo album-scrapbooks for each of her 8 grandchildren and organized the family’s genealogy records. She loved and adored her grandchildren. She was very active and supportive in all their activities, especially at the family ranch. Ruth was well known for her impeccable memory and sharp wit, especially the countless stories she could recall and tell in detail. She enjoyed playing cards and was active in many bridge groups for over 60 years.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Vernon Allison Leissner; her daughter Leah Leissner Sedlacek, and her siblings Emil Edward Schwabe and Mary Louise Schwabe Wenske. She is survived by her sons Al Leissner (Charlotte), Denton Leissner (Linda)’ son-in-law Larry Sedlacek; grandchildren Lance, Amber, Lee (Amanda), Stuart (Catherine), Sara (Wes), Chance (Lindsey), Poth (Tyler), Cole (Cassie); seven great-grandchildren; sister Doris Anne Kaiser, and in-laws Glen and Leura Leissner and Madelyn Ann Sutton.
Ruth and her family were blessed, thankful and grateful for Teresa Ortiz, her caregiver for over 4 years. Also, much appreciation to Letha, Jovia and Gloria of Angels Care Hospice, especially Alex.
Graveside services were held at Roselawn Memorial Park Pavilion Sunday, July 22, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Pallbearers are her 8 grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are Glen Leissner, Robert Allison, John Dickerson III, Malcolm Romine, Kenneth Seifert and Paula Dimuke Davis A reception will follow at Robbins Hall First Presbyterian Church in Bay City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund, the Bay City Lions Club or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.