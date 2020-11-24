Ruth Yearsley Williams
VICTORIA — Ruth was born in Philadelphia, PA, January 12, 1927 to James Raymond Yearsley and Evelyn Jarden Yearsley. She received her bachelor’s degree from Beaver College and master’s degree from Westminster Choir College. She taught at Southwest Texas State University where she met her husband, Lewis. She spent her career as a faculty member at Victoria College teaching music and music education. She toured internationally, taking her students to Europe, China, Romania, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and more. Ruth opened the world to her students through music.
Ruth recognized the gift God gave her, serving as choir director and organist at First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, and First Christian Church. She worked with the Victoria Fine Arts Association and founded the Victoria Civic Chorus and conducted it for several years. In addition, she accompanied high school students at UIL solo contest, played piano for musicals at St. Joseph High School, and served in the Victoria Music Club. Ruth was a member of The Bronte Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Who’s Who Among American Women, and was awarded the Golden Disc Award from Beaver College for being Alumnus of the Year in 1986.
Ruth is survived by her three children: David (wife, Tylaine) of San Antonio, John, of Victoria, and Elaine Phillips (husband, John), of Meeker, Oklahoma. She was the proud “Mommom” to her 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Colonial Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 AM followed by a funeral service at noon and family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Victoria College, Crown Hospice, or First Presbyterian Church. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuenralhomevictoria.com
