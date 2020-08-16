Ryan Michael Sims, 35, a native of Victoria, passed away, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID 19 and hemophilia. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Friday, August 21st at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, a rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM by Deacon Anthony Olsovsky. A service celebrating Ryan's life and his faith will be at 2:00PM, Saturday, August 22nd at Grace Funeral Home with Father Pat Knippenberg officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
