Ryan Michael Sims
VICTORIA — Ryan Michael Sims, 35 a native of Victoria, went to be with our heavenly Lord, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after courageous battle with COVID-19 and hemophilia. Ryan is now in heaven with his Grandma Blough, his Nanny & Papa Sims, Aunt Cathy Holder and is in no more pain. Those who knew Ryan, lost a shining light in their lives. One of Ryan’s favorite sayings was “Look up and remember God is watching over you. He will guide you”.
Family and friends will gather for visitation, Friday, August 21st at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, a rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM by Deacon Anthony Olsovsky. A service celebrating Ryan’s life and his faith will be at 2:00PM, Saturday, August 22nd at Grace Funeral Home with Father Pat Knippenberg officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Blough, Matthew Blough, Buster Chase, Edwin Clifton, and Ray Smith and Eddie Garza. Honorary Pallbearers are Dylan & Trystan Blough, Mitchell Chase & Wesley & Lance Clifton.
Ryan was born August 11, 1984 to Michael Lee and Darlah Blough Sims. Ryan earned the Eagle Scout Award in 2002. He graduated from Memorial High School in 2003. He was an avid sports fan and loved to play poker. Ryan’s favorite teams were #1 Houston Astros, Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Rockets and he was one of their biggest fans. Ryan was a loving caring soul; he loved animals and rescued several over the years. He always had a smile for everyone he met and loved life. He was born with hemophilia which he dealt with each day but never let it steal his sparkle. Ryan and his family were active members at Holy Family Catholic Church. For the past five years, Ryan was the smiling face that greeted and served many customers at 7-Eleven/Stripes here in Victoria. Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Rossi Blough and his paternal grandparents, Raymond & Louise Tipton Sims, his fur baby Labrador, Coco.
Ryan leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted parents, Mike and Darlah Sims; and is survived by his paternal grandfather, Richard J. Blough; his second mom, Aunt Diane Blough. He is also survived by his Aunts & Uncles: Karen & Buster Chase, Teresa & Edwin Clifton, Denise & Ray Smith, Michael & Diana Blough, Matthew & Leslie Blough, special family friend, Sarah Olsovsky; his fur babies, Gabby, Charlie Brown, Springer and Altuve; along with numerous cousins, other loving family members and a host of friends. As Ryan would quote, “Every night... FORGIVE those who hurt you, PRAY for those who need it and THANK GOD for everything you have. AMEN”.
Memorial donations in Ryan’s memory are requested to the National Hemophilia Foundation at www.hemorphilia.org
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
