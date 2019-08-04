RYAN ZACHERY MUNSON KYLE - Ryan Zachery Munson, 41 of Kyle, passed away, finally free from pain, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on July 26, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Ryan was born on July 12, 1978 to John and Diane Munson in Yoakum, Texas. He married April Campbell on November 19, 2011, in Austin, Texas. Ryan is survived by his parents, John and Diane Munson of Hallettsville; wife, April Munson of Kyle, his 6-year-old son Ethan Munson; brother, Charles Munson, sister-in-law Dana Munson, niece, Mallarie Munson and nephew, Kadin Munson all of Danbury, Texas, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ryan was a kindhearted, outgoing person who never met a stranger, and everyone loved to call a friend. He was filled with a love of all kinds of music and even played saxophone in the band at SWT. He had a vast array of trivia locked in his brain that he would use to amaze and surprise family and friends or anyone else who happened to be near him at the time. Ryan always had a smile on his face and would catch people off guard with his sharp wit that he shared freely with everyone. He was a non-traditional eclectic person that loved to travel his own path, and he also didn't want to be a burden to those that loved him, even when he needed them the most. He graduated from Texas State (SWT) in San Marcos with an English Degree and was employed with UPS at the time of his death. A Celebration of life will be held in Buda, TX, August 25 at the Coffee Grounds from 1 to 3pm.
