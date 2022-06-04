Ryan Paul Green
VICTORIA — Ryan Paul Green, 13, lovingly known to most as “Bubbie”, passed from this earth, Monday, May 30, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and a time of sharing “Bubbie” stories, Sunday, June 5th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A service celebrating Ryan’s life will be held at 10:00AM, Monday, June 6th at Grace Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Carroll, Robert Carroll, Sheldon Carroll, Jose Quiroz, Chris Overstreet, and Lucio Ramirez.
A native of Victoria, Ryan was born June 12th, 2008, to Timothy Don Green and Varchia Louise Carroll. Ryan attended Howell Middle School, where he had many close friends. Ryan had a wonderful relationship with his favorite teacher and acclamation teacher, Ms. Melissa Morton. She gave him great comfort and guidance. He played football for Howell Middle School as a wide receiver. Ryan enjoyed going to the weight room and was very talented in the art of karate. He was a whiz at video games and could challenge anyone who wanted to dual with him. Ryan had a smile that would light up and room and go on for miles. He was always full of energy and enjoyed life, riding shot gun with his dad on the road was a highlight for him. “Bubbie” was always very protective of his friends, family and aware of his surroundings. “Bubbie” deeply cherished being an uncle to his niece and nephew. Like any teenage boy he loved food and had just discovered he enjoyed Biology in school. Ryan’s smile and his ability to make everyone truly feel loved will be deeply missed. Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Larry and Wanda Carroll and his uncle, Paul Ray Green.
Ryan leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Varchia Carroll; father and stepmother, Tim Green and Pam Mehrtens; sisters, Ashley Green and Reagan Green and her companion, Lucio Ramirez; niece and nephew, Noah Ramirez and Cora Ramirez; paternal grandparents, Ronald Green and Shirley and Robert Pfeil; uncles and aunts, John and Marlene Carroll, Robert and Ronda Carroll, Tommy Green, Noel and Jose Quiroz, Misty Green, and Jennifer Green; the little sister he never had, his cousin, Ana Sue Carroll; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be share online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Don't allow lawmakers to 'thoughts-and-prayers' away the horrible Uvalde massacre (11)
- The Second Amendment is not absolute (6)
- Privatize the gains, socialize the losses (6)
- Calaveras Motorcycle Club raises awareness about motorcycle safety (2)
- Ernestina Thomas (2)
- Gov. Abbott asks for legislative recommendations in response to Uvalde shooting (1)
- Dennis Patillo: Quick pickles are easier than canned pickles (1)
- VISD board approves $1.7M contract for Liberty campus renovations, hires principal (1)
- Guest column: Policies beyond prayers, works beyond faith (1)
- Gwyndolynn Diane Phillips (1)
- Donald E. Beckham (1)
- Do you think the new traffic light at Victoria’s Houston Highway H-E-B will improve pedestrian safety? (1)
- Don Lee Srubar (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.