Ryan T. Jones

REFUGIO — Ryan T. “Big” Jones was born to Glynn Lee and Linda Jones on Dec. 20, 1975 in Sinton. He gained his wings on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021,He accepted Jesus as his Savior and was baptized at an early age by his maternal grandfather at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Goliad. Ryan received his education through the Refugio Independent School District where he was a proud member of the Bobcat football team. He graduated in the class of 1994, received an art scholarship and attended Bee County College before entering the field of corrections. Ryan was a retired correctional officer having worked at the William G. McConnell Unit, Refugio County Jail (Sgt.) and Goliad County Jail (Sgt.)He was preceded in death by his father; and paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Alisa Jones, sons, Quinton Jones, Jordan (Brittani Schmidt) Jones, Kaden Jones and Victor Jones; daughter, Vallery Jones; granddaughter, Emeri Jones; mother, Linda (Fred Jr.) Henderson; brothers, Bryan (Monica) Jones and Shane Henderson; sister, Melyssa Henderson; niece, Ashley Jones; aunts, Karen Martin and Barbara Martin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The service will be held Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 12 noon at the Refugio Community Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., Refugio, Texas.

