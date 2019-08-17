RYAN PATRICK WALKER WOODSBORO - Ryan Patrick Walker, 22, of Woodsboro, Texas died unexpectedly on August 13th, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1996 in Beeville, Texas to Drew Walker and Lee Ann Davis. He attended Elementary School in Woodsboro and graduated from Goliad High School in 2015. Ryan adored his nieces and nephews, enjoyed reading, listening to Texas Country Music, being outdoors, camping with his brothers and training his dog Remy. He was taken too soon and will be deeply missed by those who love him. He is proceeded in death by his Grandfather, A.D. Walker Jr. and his Uncle, Wayne Wilson. He is survived by his parents, Drew and Doreen Walker and Lee Ann Davis, his Brothers Wesley Walker (Ellen-Jakob, Eli, and Cora), Chad Walker, and his Sister Avery Harper (Justin-Harris and Hallie) Stepbrothers Dylan Brandt (Sara), Colton Brandt (Ashlynn), and Stepsister Michelle Hauske (Jake), Grandparents Roberta and Charles Davis and Pat Walker, Uncles Glenn Ray Davis and Richard Walker, Aunts Rebecca Engelking (Garrett), Ivy Wilson, Cinda Muench (Teryn) as well as numerous cousins. A celebration of Ryan's life will be held on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro with a luncheon to follow. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 south Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas (361)526-4334
