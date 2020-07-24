S.A. JACK BUTLER CUERO - S.A. "Jack" Butler, Jr. entered eternal rest on July 21, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on June 26, 1936 in Nordheim, Texas to S.A. Butler, Sr. and Elizabeth (Simek) Butler. Jack honorably served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1958. He worked for DeWitt County Electric Co-op for 36½years and retired in 1995. He is a devoted member to Victory Family Church in Cuero, Texas. Jack was a member of the NRA, VFW, and the Poor Boys. He loved his family and friends, hunting, fishing, cooking Bar-B-Q, talking to his buddies at Dairy Queen. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and infant son, Chris Butler. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Diana Butler; sons, Patrick Butler and wife Kelly, Lee Butler and wife Amy; grandchildren, Faith Butler, Ranson Butler, David Mendez, and Kim Mendez; great-grandchildren, Avery and Kinsley; brother, Edward Butler and wife Janice; niece, Lisa Butler; and nephew, Steve Butler. Due to the current situation surrounding the Covid-19 the funeral services will be held privately for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will follow at Nordheim Cemetery in Nordheim, TX. Pastor David Maldonado will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate; or by mail, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
