Sabrina Marie Guillory
VICTORIA — Sabrina Marie Guillory, 54, of Victoria entered into rest on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born October 8, 1967 to the late Richard Joseph Guillory and Alice Faye Snell in Orange, Texas.
Sabrina leaves to mourn her mother Alice F. Snell, daughter Ashley Renae Guillory, son Darius James Guillory, her sister Sondi Snell, and her brothers Joseph Guillory, D. Wayne Snell, and D. Earl Snell. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and one grandchild Aaron Guillory.
In addition to her father, Sabrina is preceded in death by her stepfather David E. Snell, Sr.
A visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a chapel service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N., Victoria, TX with Rev. Kevin Van Hook, officiating. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefunerahome.net.
