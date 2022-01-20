Sabrina Rose Littles
GOLIAD — Sabrina Rose Littles, 62, of Goliad, Texas went home to be with the Lord on January 17, 2022, after a long and well lived life.
Sabrina was born July 4, 1959, in Goliad, Texas to the late Joseph W. Perry and Rosie Mae Perry.
Sabrina united in marriage to Harold Littles. To this union, they had one child, one God son; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
In addition to being a devoted wife and loving mother, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. As an active member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Goliad, Texas, she served on Kitchen ministry and was a choir member.
Sabrina was a cosmetologist and worked in Food Service as a cook and was a Bus driver for Goliad Independent School district for 25 years.
Sabrina was preceded in death by her father Joseph W. Perry; her brothers Joe W. Perry, Jr. and Ronnie Perry as well as her paternal and maternal grandparents.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother Rosie Mae Perry; sister Wynona Williams; husband Harold Littles; daughter Amanda Littles; God son Claybril (Veronica) Fair; grandchildren Byron Lewis, Trajen Rojas, Jeremiah Rojas, Kayla Rojas, Raymond Fair, Isaiah Fair, Nathan Oliver, Claybril Fair, and Corbin Fair; great grandchildren Athena Fair, Ares Fair and host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm with funeral service at 10:00 am Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad. Masks requird. Burial at Lott Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
