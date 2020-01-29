SALLY (LORA LEE) BELEW VICTORIA - Sally (Lora Lee) Belew, at the age of 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Victoria, Texas. Sally was born on January 17, 1940 in Houston, Texas, to Milton and Mildred Walker. She married Bennie Belew on March 8, 1963 in Wimberly, Texas. Together they taught school, raised children and served in the church. Sally taught early childhood and kindergarten classes for over 25 years in Beeville. She had a passion for serving others. While in Beeville, she was a member of the Friendship Sunday School class at the First United Methodist Church. She volunteered in the church office, with food distribution, children's Sunday school classes, UMW, and co-chaired the annual community Christmas dinner. Once in Victoria, she served at Christ Kitchen, Twice Blessed, and at FUMC Victoria. She loved the company of her friends from the New Horizons class at her church. She enjoyed cooking and sharing meals with others. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Bennie Belew, of Victoria; her children Michael Belew (Joy) of Victoria, Texas, Kelli Brasher (Jimmy) of Parker, Texas, Lisa Nicholson (Matt) of Yigo, Guam; her grandchildren Ryan Tijernia, Shea Brasher, Emily Nicholson, Jacob Brasher, Avery Belew, Clay Belew, Jude Nicholson; her sister Kay Holloway of Pontotoc, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Mildred Walker and her brother John Henry Walker. A memorial to celebrate her life is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00 am with a reception to follow at FUMC Victoria. Her family members are thankful to all of you who have extended support and love during these hard times. To honor her memory, the service will be informal and dress is casual. Moreover; you are requested to donate to her favorite charities: Christ Kitchen and Devereau in lieu of sending flowers.
