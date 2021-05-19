Sally Marie Tristan Smithwick
LOUISE — Sally Marie Smithwick, 65, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was met in Heaven by the love of her life, Frank Smithwick, Sr. She was the eldest daughter of Dionicio Tristan, Sr. and Lois Huerta, born in Ganado on Sunday, April 29, 1956. Sally was a dedicated employee at El Campo Memorial Hospital for over two decades. She had a big heart and lots of compassion that helped her serve patients. She really enjoyed being able to help people in her profession. Sally loved and lived for her family. One of her favorite ways to spend time was to be with her family. She had many hobbies that she enjoyed and passed them on to her children and grandchildren. Using her green thumb, she loved tending to her flower and vegetable gardens with her sons and grandchildren. She loved to read her wide collection of books. She also enjoyed spending time shopping with her daughter and having “girl time”. For anyone who knew Sally, knew what a gentle, kind hearted person she was. She spread her love and compassion to those around her. She was always there to listen, lend her ears, arms, love, or home to those who needed it. She had a heart of gold and a love that was never ending. We will always love and remember her fondly. Her love will continue to live through her family.
Sally has been preceded in death by her parents, and her husband ; Frank Smithwick, Sr. Sally married her longtime friend and love on March 31, 1973, and from there they built their life together. She is survived by her nine brothers and six sisters, four sons, one daughter, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Sons Frank Smithwick, Jr., Christopher Smithwick, Sr. and wife Lorena, Timothy Smithwick and wife Patricia, Mark Smithwick, Sr. and wife Jessica. Daughter Sabrina Valenzuela and husband Octavio. Grandchildren Melissa Anderson and husband Kirk, C.J. Smithwick, Jr., Andrea Palomino and husband Clay Gonzales, Sr., Brianna Smithwick, Samantha Smithwick, Madilyn Valenzuela, Mark Smithwick, Jr., Bayley Smithwick and Katalina Smithwick. Great-grandchildren Clay Gonzales, Jr., Liana Anderson, Alina Gonzales and Ava Gonzales.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: C.J. Smithwick, Mark Smithwick, Jr., Octavio Valenzuela, Kirk Anderson, Clay Gonzales, Sr., and Clay Gonzales, Jr.
Visitation and Memorial Services will be held at Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
