Sally Pena
TELFERNER — Sally Ceballos Pena went to be with the Lord May 13, 2022 at the age of 75. She was born April 3, 1947 in Victoria, Texas to the late Juan and Regina Gonzales Ceballos.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 11:00 - 12:30 pm with a rosary to be recited at 12:30 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm with interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Rosendo Ortiz; sisters Susie Ramos, Josie Morales, Mary Gonzales, and Stella Garcia and brothers Leonard Ceballos, Robert Ceballos and Juan Ceballos, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Leo A. Pena; son: Leo Pena, Jr.; sister Rosie Ochoa and grandchildren Jake, Joshua, Jude, Jordan, Juliette and Jesse Pena.
Sally was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was a caregiver for many years and did volunteer work at Twin Pines Nursing Home. She had been active in the Catholic church until the last few years, however continued to watch church services from home.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
