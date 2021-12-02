Sally Sundell Jensen
EDNA — Sally Sundell Jensen, 70, of Edna, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2021.
Sally was born on February 10, 1951, the daughter of Mary Juana Sundell and George Henry Jensen, Jr.
She is survived by special loved one’s and many good friends.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents.
A private service to be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.

