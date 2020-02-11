SALLY CANALES YBARBO GOLIAD - Sally Ann Canales Ybarbo, 53, of Goliad and formerly of Victoria passed away February 5, 2020. She was born October 13, 1966 to the late Pete and Maryann Canales. Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. She is survived by her husband Richard Ybarbo; son Marcus Rangel Jr.; daughters Debbie Pena and Loretta Rodriguez; stepsons Sebastion Ybarbo, Nicolas Ybarbo, Eli Ybarbo, and Julian Ybarbo; brother Pete Canales Jr.; sister Maryann Canales, along with 10 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
