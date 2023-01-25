Salome A. Ramos SR.
VICTORIA — Salome A. Ramos Sr., 85, of Victoria passed away January 21, 2023. He was born October 22, 1937 in Houston to Urbano Zapata Ramos and Josephine Arias Ramos. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a supervisor for Groce-Wearden and Scrivner distribution center. Sal was a devoted catholic; enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, landscaping, and gambling; playing a game of dominos, solitaire or dice; and was an avid car enthusiast.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen Escalona Ramos; daughters, Alicia Ramos and Olga Galindo (Carlos); sons, Sal Ramos Jr. (Anna), Lorenzo Ramos (April), and Omar Ramos; daughter-in-law, Martha Ramos; sisters, Placida Lopez, Ursula Jones (Bert), Janie Aguirre (Frank); brothers, Pedro Ramos Sr. (Irene); sister-in-law, Dora Ramos; grandchildren, Sal Ramos III (Jamie), Miguel Ramos Jr. (Danielle), Ramon Gutierrez Jr., Lucas Ramos, Matthew Ramos, Marcus Ramos, Ericka Valderrama, Monique Perales (Tony), Pamela Ramos, Raymond Nunez, Aaron Nunez, Gabriel Nunez, Isaiah Nunez, Lorenzo Ramos Jr., and Joe Luis Ramos; and great-grandchildren, Celeste Werling (Alix), Miguel Ramos III (Avery), Salome Ramos IV, Destiny Ramos, Chloe Ramos, Makayla Guajardo, Joseph Laughlin Jr., Michael Ramos, and Carley Perales.
He was preceded in death by his son, Miguel Ramos Sr.; parents; sister, Josephine Trevino; brothers, Julian Ramos, Isidro Ramos, and Juan Ramos; and grandchild, Carmen Gutierrez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory. Burial will follow in Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Sal Ramos III, Miguel Ramos Jr., Omar Ramos, Lorenzo Ramos, Ramon Gutierrez, Lorenzo Ramos Jr., Miguel Ramos III, and Sal Ramos IV.
Honorary Pallbearers are Raymond Nunez, Lucas Ramos, Aaron Nunez, Carlos Galindo, Marcus Ramos, Joe Lewis Ramos, and Miguel Ramos III.
Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
