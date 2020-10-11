Salvador Cantu
BLOOMINGTON — Salvador Cantu died peacefully at the age of 91, on Oct. 6, 2020. He was fortunate to be surrounded by his loving family. To those that could not be there, he was able to FaceTime each one a final goodbye. He has at last been reunited with his loving wife of over 45 years, and their son, Salvador Cantu Jr.
Salvador is survived by his Daughters, Sylvia Conchola, Mary Jane Gonzalez (Gilberto, the favorite son-in-law), Beatrice Gonzales, Frances Garcia (Danny, the other favorite son-in-law); Son, Aaron Cantu; Brothers, Max Cantu and Jesse Cantu; Sisters, Angelina Olivares and Hermilia Soliz.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Mary Cantu; Son, Salvador Cantu Jr; his Parents, Maximo and Julia Cantu; Brother, Trino Cantu; Great-Grandson, Christian George Pena.
Salvador was born on November 19, 1928 in Bloomington Tx. He lived to be over 90 years old. This man lived his life with no regrets, it is certain, and definitely no filter. He always said exactly what was on his mind and you always knew where you stood with him (good or bad), family or not. He was a man that never knew what it was to be idle and instilled the value of hard work to his children and grandchildren. He retired from Alcoa after many years there and belonged to the 25-year club, he was one of the few that was retired years longer than he worked. He had an immense love for his family and a love/hate relationship with politics. He was a loyal husband to his wife and always did anything she asked, whether he liked it or not, agreed with it or not. This included hosting the Bobcat football team every Friday night after the home games with a home cooked meal and fellowship. He was the best provider for his family, and he was proud of the accomplishments of his grandchildren. Very proud. He could tell you what degree each one of them had, where they worked, and sometimes how much money they made. So many memories of going to the cattle auctions, taking his kids and grandkids to school in the back of that pickup, and of him calling everyone by every other name but their own.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9am with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30am and Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. Burial to
follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria. Pallbearers will be Grandsons, Arnold Gonzales Jr,
Andrew Salvador Gonzales, Captain Daniel Garcia III; Great-Grandsons, George Pena III, Gilbert Isaiah Gonzalez IV and Elijah Gonzalez. Honorary Pallbearers are Grandsons, Gilbert Gonzalez III and
Michael Gonzalez; Great-Grandsons, Ethan Garcia, Andrew Salvador Gonzales Jr, Aidan Gonzales,
Evan Gonzales and David Macias III; Great-Great Grandson, Kaiden Garcia. Floral committee are Granddaughters, Amy Hysquierdo, Crystal Pena and April Macias; Great-Granddaughters, Jacqueline Arispe, Emily Garcia, Jillian Gonzales, Madison Pena, Gisele Gonzalez, Bella Hysquierdo, Adriana Macias, and Ally Pena; Great-Great Granddaughter, Penelope Arispe.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Salvador’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christ’s Kitchen or Victoria Meals on Wheels Senior Citizen’s Center. Due to COVID 19, masks are required and social distancing for your protection and others. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
