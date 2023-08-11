Salvador “chava”
Sandoval
REFUGIO — Salvador “Chava” Sandoval, 87, passed away August 8, 2023. He was born in Goliad Texas to Juan Sandoval and Refugia Perez on July 25, 1936, he was 87. Salvador was a swamper in the oilfield for 56 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Maggie Vela, Jovah Mendoza, Maria Rodriguez Elisa Sandoval, Beatrice Cisneros and brother Anastacio Sandoval. He is survived by his grandson Tanner Cordova and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Rosary service will be held Wednesday, August 16 at 7pm at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 17 at 10am at St James Catholic Church in Refugio. Pallbearers are Raymond Cordova, Joe Henry Cordova, Joseph Moya JT Moya, Tanner Cordova, Bruce Perez. Honorary Pallbearers are nieces & nephews. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. Refugio,Texas (361)526-4334.

