SAM GARCIA SR. VICTORIA - Sam Garcia, Sr., 74, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Victoria, TX. He was born on December 11, 1944 to Santiago and Guadalupe Ramirez Garcia. Sam was a construction supervisor and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. He is survived by his loving companion, Cheryl LaGrega of Victoria; sons, Sam (Teresa) Garcia, Jr. of Brookshire, David Charles (Tamra) Brown of Victoria; sister, Theresa Salazar of Victoria; brothers, Richard Garcia and Lorenzo Garcia, both of Victoria; and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Garcia. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. The funeral mass will be 9:00 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Pallbearers will be Sam Garcia, Jr., Charlie Brown, Lorenzo Garcia, Richard Garcia, Michael Salazar and Rusty Willard. If friends so desire, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

