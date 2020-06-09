SAM L. GAYLE, JR. EDNA - Sam L. Gayle, Jr., 84, of Edna, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born February 24, 1936 in Edna, Texas to the late Sam L. Gayle, Sr. and Lula Kaiser Gayle. He was a retired attorney for Jackson County area and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Edna. Sam proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Survivors include his son, Sam L. Gayle III of Edna. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Elizabeth Ann Latimer Gayle. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 am at The First United Methodist Church followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00 am, with Reverend Kelli Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Edna. Pallbearers include Joe Holloway, Duane Muncrief, Chuck Parker, Kevin Williams and Randy Hernandez. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
