Sam Schwartz
PORTLAND — Sam Schwartz, age 91, passed away peacefully in Portland, Texas on September 20, 2020.
Sam was born January 9, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas to Meyer and Irene (Quasso) Schwartz. He served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was a 50-year Mason. He had a lifelong career in law enforcement, first as a young policeman in San Antonio, and then U.S. Customs. Sam retired from Customs as Agent In Charge of the Brownsville/Laredo District in 1980, after 20 years of service. He became Chief of Police in Sinton, Texas in 1982 and served in that capacity for the next seven years, and then he and his wife, Dorothy, owned and operated the Texas Grand country/western dance hall in Beeville from 1989 to 1997. Sam was known for his sense of humor and his quick, entertaining wit.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Meyer and Irene Quasso Schwartz; and brothers, Raymond and Danny Schwartz.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dorothy (Ryan) Schwartz; daughter, Donna Ekmark of La Vernia; sons, Samuel and Steven Schwartz of San Antonio, and David Schwartz of Corpus Christi; brother, Alfred Schwartz of San Antonio; sister, Alice Sweet of San Antonio; stepchildren, Cindy Gingrich of Corpus Christi, Blane Syma (Sharon) of Bulverde and Tracy May Sowell of Portland; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
