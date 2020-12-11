Samatha J Garcia
Samatha J Garcia
VICTORIA — Samantha Garcia 36, of Victoria, Texas passed away on November 29, 2020. Samantha was born on November 21, 1984, to Senovio R. Garcia of Victoria, Texas and the late Rebecca Garcia. She is survived by her loving father, Dustin Reynolds (Husband), two daughters Chloe Reynolds and Liela Reynolds all of Victoria, Texas. She is also survived by her sister Danielle Garza of Tivoli, Texas, two nieces and two nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Rebecca Garcia, step-mother; Diana Sue Garcia and grandparents. She was a graduate of Profit High School. There will be a visitation held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 4-8p.m. with a rosary to recited at 7p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas.

