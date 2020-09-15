Sammy Quarles, Jr.
VICTORIA — Sammy Quarles, Jr. left to be with our Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 86.
Sammy was born to Sammy “Sambo” Quarles, Sr. and Beatrice Obsta Quarles of Edna, Texas on April 12, 1934. Sammy Jr. is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Roehe Quarles.
Sammy Jr. married Darlene on October 22, 1960. Together, they raised two children, Carol Quarles Roznovsky (Michael) and Scott Quarles (Debbie). Sammy Jr. was especially proud of his three grandsons, Clay Quarles, Sam Quarles, and Trace Roznovsky.
Sammy Jr. served his country in the United States Army. He retired as a manager of 40 plus years in the oilfield.
Sammy Jr. enjoyed many hobbies including drinking coffee each morning with his buddies, playing golf with his closest friends and watching high school football and baseball games. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
It was important to Sammy to visit with family and friends, tell funny stories and make people smile. He was a true light in anyone’s life in which he was a part of.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. Funeral Services will be held at Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna.
Pallbearers include Melvin “Bully” Cochran, Joe Brymer, Gary Case, Allan Shannon, Robert Prochaska, and James DeBord. The honorary pallbearers are Donald Latimer, Howard Arnett, and all of Sammy’s coffee-drinking buddies at Ramsey’s Café and the 1988 Victoria Stingaree Baseball Team.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Victoria, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
