Sammye Claire Diebel
PORT LAVACA — Sammye Claire (Tisdale) Diebel, 95, of Port Lavaca, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away November 2, 2022. She was born on January 1, 1927 in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Samuel and Olivia (Stutzenbecker) Tisdale.
After graduating from Port Lavaca High School in 1943, she attended the University of Texas earning a degree in education specializing in history in 1947. Sammye moved back to Port Lavaca to teach high school history. She met Frank Diebel on a blind date and married 3 months later on August 26, 1949. They were married 68 years until Frank’s death on September 23, 2017.
A lifelong Presbyterian, Sammye was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Port Lavaca serving in various capacities. She served on the Port Lavaca Library Board, Port Lavaca Cemetery Association Board, and dedicated 8859 hours of service to the Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary. Her hobbies included bridge and gardening and was a very good cook. She also enjoyed playing chickenfoot dominoes with her grandchildren. Sammye loved playing the piano, and the house was often filled with music.
She is preceded in death by her husband and sisters, Olivia Cragin and Lois Smith. Surviving are her children, Susan Diebel, Sam Diebel (Nancy), and Sarah Krueger (Dan); grandchildren: Jason Krueger (Courtney), Kyle Krueger, Faye Diebel, Frank Diebel (Andrea) and 6 great-grandchildren: Keileigh, Connor, Liesl, Lillian, Emma and Ellie. Also surviving are brother, Samuel Tisdale of Harlingen, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Sammye Claire led a generous, gracious, and loving life and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, November 5, at First Presbyterian Church - Port Lavaca followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 10:30am officiated by Bruce Goodlock. Private burial will be at Port Lavaca Cemetery at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Faye Diebel, Frank Hahn Diebel, Jason Krueger, Kyle Krueger, Stan Junek, and John Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of choice.
