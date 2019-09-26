SAMUEL EUGENE JONES CUERO - Samuel Eugene Jones, a loving husband, father, stepfather, and a grandfather passed away at the age of 56. Samuel was born on February 7, 1963 in Washington D.C. to Carroll Jones and Elizabeth Jungman. Samuel served his community as a medic in Hondo, and after receiving his TCOLE license in 2002, he served at the Yoakum Police Department until 2005. Samuel then went to Cuero Police Department where he served his community as a medic with Cuero EMS as well as an officer. Samuel, while with the Cuero Police Department achieved the rank of Corporal. On October 28, 2017, he married Shelly Jones. Samuel had a passion for helping people, riding motorcycles, and serving his community. He combined these three passions when he joined the Blue Knight International LEMC and became president of the Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Samuel is survived by his wife, Shelly; his two children, Richard and Rebeca; his two stepchildren, Marshall and Heather, and three granddaughters, Laramee, Karlee, and Caroline. Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lifeway Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 1 p.m., at Lifeway Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Knights International LEMC. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275.2343.
