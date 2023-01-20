Samuel Otho Dement
BURNET — Samuel Otho Dement beloved, friend, brother, uncle and much more passed away peacefully Friday, January 13th, 2023 in Burnet TX. Sam was born March 1, 1936 in San Antonio TX to Samuel Wesley and Violet Clarine Manlove Dement. Sam attended Bloomington High School, was president of the student body and football captain. He received a track scholarship to Howard Payne University and served in the US Army. Sam had many successes in life, as a salesman, a speaker, and a preacher, but all that knew him would say his greatest contribution was his daily sharing of his experience, strength and hope to more than can be counted. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Sandy, and his brother James Lloyd Dement. Sam is survived by his sisters, Wanda Lora Kosler (Joseph), and Donna Lynn White (Richard), his brother Wesley Davis (Jackie), a large extended family, and many friends. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to your favorite charity.
