Samuel Robert “Bob” Blanchett
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Samuel Robert “Bob” Blanchett, 94 years old, of Cape Girardeau and formerly of Jackson, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
He was born September 16, 1925, in Meade County, Kansas, son of Joseph Robert and Nettie Weber Blanchett, and was one of seven children. He married Arlene Hall January 16, 1944, in Dodge City, Kansas.
Bob and his family lived in Minneola, Kansas where he worked for the Natural Gas Pipeline of America. They were transferred to Hoffman, Illinois, Victoria, Texas and then to Jackson, Missouri in 1966. He was a longtime member of New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson and was very involved in the Jackson Senior Center washing dishes and delivering “meals on wheels”. He had many talents and was the guy who fixed your broken things or drove you to your doctor’s appointments.
Bob and Arlene enjoyed traveling in their RV with a posse of brothers, sisters, and family friends all over the United States. They spent winters in Mesa, Arizona and later in Pharr, Texas. He loved playing card games, dominoes, and board games. His comment, when dealt a bad hand, was always, “Great gobs of goo!” His golf swing ended with “Bear’s butt” when the ball didn’t go far and straight...his language could become saltier as his game degraded.
No one enjoyed eating lunch on a picnic bench more than Bob, and he referred to himself as a “picnic kind of guy.” He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan; to him, they were the Redbirds when they were winning and the dead birds when they were losing.
Every summer, while working at the pipeline, Bob would hire a couple of young men to do odd jobs, such as mowing the premises. You knew it wasn’t a compliment when he called you “summer help.” On the other hand, being called a “good woman” by Bob, meant he considered you a good worker and one he didn’t mind buying an extra pair of shoes.
We will remember your humor and ways with the English language. The family will miss that and you.
Survivors include: three children, Les Blanchett (Jane),
Carolyn Snyder (Charlie), and Bruce Blanchett (Darla); four grandchildren, Amy Blanchett, Josh Blanchett, Matt Blanchett and Gabe Snyder; four great grandchildren, and a sister, Cleo Hughes (Darrell) of Dodge City, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Arlene; two sisters, Nettie Lorraine Axline and Wilma Hall; and two brothers, Joseph Truman Blanchett and Orville Leo Blanchett.
Many heartfelt thanks from Bob’s family go to the Lutheran Home, Lutheran Home Hospice, and all staff that attended to and took care of him.
The family suggests that contributions be made to New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson, Mo.
A memorial service was held August 21, 2020 at McCombs Funeral Home Jackson Missouri.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Statue has served its purpose, time for the soldier to retire (14)
- VISD gets almost million in grant money for campus improvement, more to follow (6)
- What you need to know to vote by mail in the Crossroads (5)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 2 (4)
- Letter: In-person voting can be done safely by following recommended safety guide lines (4)
- Term limits for Supreme Court justices would not depoliticize highest court (3)
- Syndicated column: Supreme Court justices are referees of the Constitution (3)
- Letter from the managing editor (3)
- Letter: Register to vote and then vote at the appropriate time (3)
- Governor is hurting Crossroads businesses with arbitrary virus metric (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.