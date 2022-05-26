Samuel “Sam” H. Green
RUNGE — Brother Samuel “Sam” Green, 79, of Runge, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was born to the union of the late Nathaniel Green and Marion Deola Smith Green, May 12, 1943, in Runge, Texas. He received his education at Runge High School. He enjoyed bringing love in everything that he was involved in. Sam accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age at the Ecleto Morning Star Baptist Church.
Sam was a faithful man of God. For all those that knew Sam, he was a kind person who liked to hunt and fish. Plus, he had a great sense of humor.
Sam retired from the U.S. Navy, Master Chief with 27 years of service and 2 tours in Vietnam.
He leaves to cherish his memories; sisters, Jackie Calloway, and Dora Gonzales; brothers, Albert B Green, and Tommy Green.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mildred Clark, Rosemary Lewis, and Amma Fields; brothers, Rev. Clarence Green, Rubin Green, Raymond Johnny Green, and James Green.
Visitation will be Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in Runge. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in Runge. Interment following at Runge Pioneer Cemetery.
Arrangements with Finch Funeral Chapel - Runge 830 239-4862
