SAMUEL J. SUSTR MOULTON - Samuel James (Sam) Sustr was born on November 2, 1932 and passed away on October 21, 2019 he was 86 years old. Sam was born in the Oak Grove/Witting area about 7 miles east of Moulton, Texas on the Sustr homestead to Jim and Annie Novosad Sustr. He began school in Oak Grove and stayed to the 7th grade and then went to school in Moulton graduating in 1950. From 1950 to 1953, Sam worked with his father Jim Sustr farming and raising cattle. On April 15th 1953 Sam was drafted into the army during the Korean War and attended basic training at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas. In the second week of basic training the war ended July 27th 1953 and Sam was sent to Ft. Richardson near Anchorage in the then US territory of Alaska. Sam was assigned to the 71st Quartermaster Company where he was given the position of Mail Clerk for the 71st Quartermaster. As Mail Clerk Sam became quite popular as many men had to come to him in off hours to get their mail. During his time in Alaska, Sam made many good friends and often spent weekends in the small town of Hope, Alaska. Sam rotated back to the States in 1955 and separated from the Army and was honorably discharged. Sam returned to Moulton and resumed working with his father farming and ranching. On January 14th 1956 Sam married the love of his life Elizabeth (Liz) Roznovsky, daughter of Ludwig and Johanna Roznovsky. Elizabeth was also from Moulton but working in Houston at the time they were married. Sam's brother-in-law Rudy Roznovsky helped get him a job at Houston Lighting and Power - Beatty Service Center (later Bellaire Service Center). He began work on February 7th 1956 and worked there for 36 years until he retired on April 2nd 1992. Immediately after retiring Sam and Liz moved back to Moulton where they built a new home moving in November of 1992 where they had many good times despite many health issues for Liz. Sam and Liz had two sons Stanley Sustr and Scott Sustr. Stan graduated from the University of Houston in 1980 and worked for American Medical International until 1990 when he moved to the Dallas area settling in Allan, Texas where he worked for Perot Systems and Dell Services until he began semi-retirement, working part time, in 2014. Scott graduated from Lamar High school in 1980 and moved to Moulton to work with his grandfather, Jim Sustr, farming and ranching. Scott and Sam formed S&S Cattle Company where Scott continues to work. Sam was formerly a member of the St. Theresa Men's Club in Houston; Friendly Trail Riders of Moulton, Shiner and Flatonia; and current member of American Legion Post 392 where he served as Commander in 1993, 1994 and 1995 and St. Joseph Catholic Church of Moulton. Sam was a Bingo caller at St. Theresa Church in Houston for 20 years and for the American Legion in Moulton for 20 years. Other places he occasionally called Bingo for were the Knights of Columbus in Moulton and the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Moravia. Sam's hobbies included Barbequing, Cooking, Gardening, Camping trips to Livingston and Breckenridge, Cattle and attending Cattle Auctions in Flatonia, Hallettsville and Gonzales. Sam's favorite past retirement hobby was building Antique Bird Houses working closely with his wife Liz helping to inspire him to create very unique rustic designs. Most of the Bird Houses were donated for charity auctions primarily St. Joseph Catholic Church in Moulton. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Annie Novosad Sustr and brother Ben J. Sustr. Sam is survived by wife Elizabeth; son Stanley Sustr; son and daughter-in-law Scott and Peggie Sustr; step grandchildren, Nicole Chaloupka and husband Chad, Ryan Wagner and wife Lori and Dustin Wagner and wife Stacy; step great grandchildren, Avery Wagner, Preston Wagner, Madelynn Wagner, Landon Chaloupka, Bailey Wagner and Harper Wagner; sister-in-law Rene Sustr; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rudy and Georgie Roznovsky and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are Larry Berckenhoff, Ronnie Masek, Leroy Cagle, Chad Chaloupka, Gordon Kloesel, Anthony Kosler, Ben S. Sustr and Roger Sustr. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to: Hospice of South Texas, St. Joseph Catholic Church or American Legion Post #392 Visitation will begin Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Smith Funeral Home - Moulton. Rosary will be Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Moulton, and Funeral Mass will be Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial following. Words of comfort can be sent to the family at www.smithfuneralhomemoulton.com Smith Funeral Home - 404 West Bobkat Dr. - Moulton, Tx 77975 - Phone #361-596-4631
