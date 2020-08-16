San Juanita Quinonez, 84, passed away on August 11, 2020 in Victoria TX. San Juanita was born in Charco TX to the late Cayetano Reyna and Margarita Gomez Reyna on June 24, 1936.
San Juanita is survived by her children, daughters: Gregoria Martinez (Robert), Mariselda Quinonez (Bill )Virginia Ramirez (Gilbert) Maria Elena Quinonez, and Mariela Hernandez (David); sons: Santiago Reyna (Lydia), Jose Guerra (Diana), Eliodoro Guerra, Jesse A. Quinonez, all of Victoria; and Richard Quinonez (Annabel) of Austin; 23 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren, and one great great grand child. She is survived also by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Preceded in death by her husband Alfredo Quinonez, parents, one brother, one sister, one grandson, one great granddaughter.
Pallbearers : Augustine Reyna, Jaime Sosa, Brett R Guerra, Jesse Quinonez jr., Jesse Ramirez jr., Jonathan Quinonez.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 3pm-6pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 9am with the Reciting of the Rosary to begin at 8:30am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley.
Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of San Juanita Quinonez to: Hospice of south Texas & Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
