SANDRA SUE BUXKEMPER VICTORIA - Sandra "Sandy" Sue Buxkemper, 78, passed away peacefully, February 15, 2020. Sandra was born in Victoria on March 1, 1941 to the late Ruby Schlein Dial and the late Eugene Dial. Sandra worked for Wenzel Salon Service, First Presbyterian Church of Victoria and retired from SAMS as a sample server where she always greeted everyone with her beautiful smile. She is survived by her daughters, Tracy Bright (Richard) of Friendswood, Texas and Tammy Buxkemper Schaefer (Daniel) of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Chet and Sawyer Bright; niece, Marsha Ralls Hershman; nephew, David Alan Ralls and numerous cousins. She also leaves behind her much loved longtime companion, James Materanek. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joyce Ralls. Mrs. Buxkemper will lie in state Friday afternoon and Saturday morning prior to visitation. Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12 noon-1 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 1 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers are Billy Atzenhoffer, Bill Obsta, Tommy Schlein, Chet Bright, Sawyer Bright and T. Michael O'Connor. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

