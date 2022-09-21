Sandra Cheryl (Shaw) Cranford
SELMA — The lovely Sandra Cheryl (Shaw) Cranford was born July 20, 1945, to Thrya Sayles-Bowden and Samuel Shaw in El Campo, Texas. While a large amount of her upbringing was spent in East Texas, Sandra had some rearing at the heart and hearth of Samuel and Eloise Shaw here in San Antonio, Texas. She had five siblings Jodie Lee, Wilford Margaret, Gwendolyn, and Matthew. She was introduced to the faith at a young age and began her personal walk with God.
She graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Edna, Texas. Sandra a true curator of family, she married had two beautiful children Lanita (Webb) McCollum and Derek Webb. She later went on to pursue medicine having been accepted into an accelerated program through San Antonio College (SAC). While at SAC, Sandra achieved a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in just two years, all while raising her family. After having become a Registered Nurse, Sandra placed her hands and her heart into her vocation, serving at Villa Rosa, Mission Vista, Prudential Insurance and Methodist Hospital in various capacities for 35 years. Already a skilled practitioner, she was still very much a student and submitted herself to study Theology earning a certification in ministry through the Interdenominational Theological Center of Atlanta, Georgia.
Sandra raised her children with love, and each found their forever, Lanita with Kevin McCollum and Derek Webb with Maria. From her two heartbeats she was blessed with grandchildren Taylor Webb and Derek Webb II (affectionately known as Deuce). God had a bonus for her in the youngest arrival Parker Williams.
Lady Sandra Cranford was highly active in the community. Extending herself to various institutions that would advance generations to come. Specifically, she was a faithful member of the San Antonio Metropolitan Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., NCNW - San Antonio Ruth Jones McClendon Section, Progressive Women, Inc. and a generous supporter of the NAACP and the March of Dimes.
Remaining to cherish and carry on her memory are her siblings Wilford, Margaret and Matthew, her beloved children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a host of cousins, neighbors, colleagues, and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.